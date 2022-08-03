Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,080. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

