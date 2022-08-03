Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 1,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,254. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

