Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the period.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
