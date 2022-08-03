Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Down 1.7%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.45. 237,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 209,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Nuvve Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvve

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $243,301.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Robson bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $56,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,930 shares of company stock valued at $232,264 and have sold 133,113 shares valued at $892,776. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuvve by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuvve by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

