Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Down 1.7%

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.45. 237,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 209,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvve

In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $243,301.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Robson bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $56,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,930 shares of company stock valued at $232,264 and have sold 133,113 shares valued at $892,776. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuvve by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuvve by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

