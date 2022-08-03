O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, RTT News reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

O-I Glass Trading Down 7.2 %

O-I Glass stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 86,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.