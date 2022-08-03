Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.62.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.37 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

