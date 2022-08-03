Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLY traded up 0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,209. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 2.75 and a 12 month high of 19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 163.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Oatly Group

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.52.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

