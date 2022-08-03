Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTLY traded up 0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,209. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 2.75 and a 12 month high of 19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 163.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
