Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.62.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY opened at 3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.85. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

