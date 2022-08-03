Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.62.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTLY opened at 3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.85. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
