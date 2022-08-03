Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.62.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY opened at 3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.85. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.