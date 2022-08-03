Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 6.5%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 36,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 108,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James decreased their price target on Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Oblong Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oblong ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 138.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000. Oblong comprises 1.8% of Foundry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundry Group LLC owned approximately 25.44% of Oblong at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

