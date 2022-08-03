Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. 931,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,271,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.
In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $46,838,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 530,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $24,576,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
