Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 26,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,068,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $983.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

