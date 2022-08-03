OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.

OCI Stock Performance

OCINF stock remained flat at $31.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. OCI has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCINF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on OCI from €38.50 ($39.69) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OCI from €30.00 ($30.93) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

