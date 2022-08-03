Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Ocugen has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $565.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ocugen

OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $667,275 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after buying an additional 15,136,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 301,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.