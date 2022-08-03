ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion to $8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

ODP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ODP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

