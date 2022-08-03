OG Fan Token (OG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.44 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00021651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $6.44 million and $7.77 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

