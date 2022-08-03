Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,762 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $23,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

