Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Short Interest Update

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 711,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 63,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

