Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00008745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,362 coins and its circulating supply is 563,046 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

