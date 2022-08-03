OncoCyte (OCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OCX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OncoCyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

