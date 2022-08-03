ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

