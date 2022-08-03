OpenOcean Market Cap Hits $6.30 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $738,854.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00616682 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00035199 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.