Opium Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $845,663.42 and approximately $66,356.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00619283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035688 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

