Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 523,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OPRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $315.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth about $13,564,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 243,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

