Oppenheimer Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

CHRW opened at $109.03 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,917 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

