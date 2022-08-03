Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 13,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

