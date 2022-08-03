Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ORC opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
