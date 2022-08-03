Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

