O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.25-$31.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.29 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $708.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

