Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,926.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.51 million and $70,926.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

