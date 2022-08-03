Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stake Lifted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 315,943 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $59,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 480,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 724,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.6 %

OEC stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

