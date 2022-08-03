Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orion Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

