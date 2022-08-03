Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 676,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,979. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.