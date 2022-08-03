Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 676,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,979. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.51.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
Read More
