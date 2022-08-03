Oshkosh Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

