Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.