Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. 3,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.