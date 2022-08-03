Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.83-7.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46.

Otter Tail Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,522. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTTR. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

