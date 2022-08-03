Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.83-$7.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTTR traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

