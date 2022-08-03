Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading Down 5.3%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.18 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.