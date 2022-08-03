Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $48.24. Approximately 26,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,639,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 841.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 82.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.