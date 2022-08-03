Owens Corning (OC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/3/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/15/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $86.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.
- 6/14/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
Shares of OC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. 646,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,549. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
