Owens Corning (OC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $86.00.

7/14/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

6/14/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. 646,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,549. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.