Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.
Owens & Minor Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of OMI traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 26,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,788. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
