Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of OMI traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 26,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,788. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.