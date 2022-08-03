Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,664 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 19,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,877. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.