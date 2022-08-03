Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 101.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,707 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,971.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,597,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,766.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 17,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $68,643.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,614,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,738.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,971.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,597,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,766.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 132,097 shares of company stock valued at $527,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

