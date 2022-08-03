Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

OXUS remained flat at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,884. Oxus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

