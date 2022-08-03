Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

