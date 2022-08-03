PacWest Bancorp (PACW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

