Palmer Knight Co Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palmer Knight Co decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

