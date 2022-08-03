Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Raised to GBX 33

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report issued on Saturday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

LON PAF opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £388.09 million and a PE ratio of 675.00. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.