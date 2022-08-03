Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Raised to GBX 33

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report issued on Saturday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
LON PAF opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £388.09 million and a PE ratio of 675.00. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30).
About Pan African Resources
Read More
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.