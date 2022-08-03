Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 26,570 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 506,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 267,037 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. 15,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,582. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.