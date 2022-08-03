Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 103 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,043.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $246.82. 9,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

