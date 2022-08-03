Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 1,570 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,923,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

VMI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,138. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.